Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

