DZ Bank Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Hold

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

