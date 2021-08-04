e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 67,166 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.05. 718,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,127. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $253,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $814,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $385,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

