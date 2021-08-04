e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.59 million.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

