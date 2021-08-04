e-Money (NGM) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. e-Money has a market cap of $10.45 million and $205,985.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001329 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00142306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.65 or 1.00264949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.38 or 0.00845313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

