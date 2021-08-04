E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.51 ($12.36) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.10.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

