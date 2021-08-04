E.On’s (EONGY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

EONGY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 272,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,813. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

