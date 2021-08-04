Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,382.93 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,463.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

