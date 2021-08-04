EarnX Achieves Market Cap of $3.75 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EarnX has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $19,015.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EarnX has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00099127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00142190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,744.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.99 or 0.00846731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,103,461,863,643 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

