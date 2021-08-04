EasyFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.97 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00006402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.