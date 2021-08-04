Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73. Eaton has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 127,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

