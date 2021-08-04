Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $165.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $162.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

