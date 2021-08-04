Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
EVM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 49,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,111. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.36.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
