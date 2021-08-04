Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

EFL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,302. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.