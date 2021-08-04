Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of EIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. 94,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,785. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $14.01.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
