Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

