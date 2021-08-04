Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.