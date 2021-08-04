Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.