Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,932. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

