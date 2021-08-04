eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.05.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

