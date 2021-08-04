EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) released its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 15,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.