Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

EDIT traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,659. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.