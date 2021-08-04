Edward E. Olkkola Sells 100,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $972,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,220. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hyliion by 86.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Hyliion by 27.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $297,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

