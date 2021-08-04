Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences traded as high as $114.75 and last traded at $114.68, with a volume of 1585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

