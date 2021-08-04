EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 2,025 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,689. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

