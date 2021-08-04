EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 175.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,294,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,849 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,259,000 after buying an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,128,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock worth $34,074,440. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.99. 18,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.01 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.