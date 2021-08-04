EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 1,374,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The company has a market capitalization of $329.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.