EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $12.95 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $9.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2,716.43. 19,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,060 shares of company stock worth $241,750,373 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

