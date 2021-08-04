EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.42. 1,310,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,833,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

