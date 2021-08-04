EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

EWJ traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,960. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

