EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 1,801 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Square by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Square by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after buying an additional 42,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 775,037 shares of company stock valued at $173,637,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.09.

Shares of SQ traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.02. 324,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.40, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

