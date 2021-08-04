EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,646,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

