Einsteinium Trading Down 7.5% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $34,204.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.67 or 0.00362380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000666 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,891,254 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

