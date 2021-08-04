Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

ESALY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. 34,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,583. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

