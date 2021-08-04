Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.
ESALY stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. 34,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,583. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.32.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.