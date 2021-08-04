EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 76.60 ($1.00). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 105,416 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £336.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.