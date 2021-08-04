Elastos Price Hits $2.89 on Major Exchanges (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $55.93 million and $1.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00007251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006302 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000202 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 110.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastos

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,286,696 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,231 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.