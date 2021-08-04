Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at TD Securities

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE:EGO traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.