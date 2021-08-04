Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,936. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.05. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

