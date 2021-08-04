Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.09 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $156.09 million and $245,969.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 67.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,886,930,550 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

