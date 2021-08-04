Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.42.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

