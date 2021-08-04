Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Shares of EA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,828,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,825. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

