Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. 2,828,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.