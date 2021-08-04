Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.42.

EA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.91. 2,882,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.86. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

