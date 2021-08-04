Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,942.49

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $7,942.49 and $87.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00211623 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.