Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

