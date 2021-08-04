Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EMNSF stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

