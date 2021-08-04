Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.60.

Shares of LLY opened at $255.99 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $259.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

