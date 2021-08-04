Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $279.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

LLY stock traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.81. 107,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $259.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61. The company has a market cap of $254.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

