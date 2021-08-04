Elitium Market Capitalization Hits $96.15 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $96.15 million and approximately $789,813.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.45 or 0.00008659 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

