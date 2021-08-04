Ellipsis (EPS) Market Cap Tops $75.71 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and approximately $53.23 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.29 or 0.00836035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00094139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042934 BTC.

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Ellipsis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.