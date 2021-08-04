Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Gap Down to $14.61

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $13.66. Embraer shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 27,053 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Embraer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Embraer by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

