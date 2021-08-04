Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.14 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. 81,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.57.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

